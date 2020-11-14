Grier, Patricia A.

Patricia A. Grier
GOWER, Mo. - Patricia Ann Grier, 92, of Gower, Missouri, passed away Nov. 5, 2020, in the Gower Convalescent Center.
Survived by: children, Sharon Grier Bennett, Ralph Ellis Grier, and Thomas Clinton Grier; seven grandchildren, Corey Thompson, Keely Hollaway, Hilary Murray, Joe Grier, Melody Shaw, Kurt Grier and Clint Grier; eight great grandchildren.
Graveside services were held at the Allen Cemetery, Gower.
Arrangements made by the Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.