Grier, Eileen L.(Halter) 1924-2020

GOWER, Mo. - Eileen Lorene (Halter) Grier, 96, of Gower, passed away, Thursday Nov. 12, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care.

She was born on Oct. 1, 1924, to Joseph and Gertrude (Hanway) Halter near St. Joseph, where she grew up.

Eileen went to Saxton Grade School and graduated from Pickett High School in 1943.

On June 7, 1947, she was united in marriage to A. Louis Grier.

After their marriage, they lived near Gower. In 1993, they moved to Gower, where they made their home.

Her husband preceded her in death on Nov. 28, 2005.

Eileen was first and foremost a homemaker and loved farm life. She was devoted to her family and loved spending time with them.

She also worked for Herman Drug Company, Westab, Schuster Antique Barn, and East Buchanan School Cafeteria.

Her hobbies were quilting, sewing, playing cards, gardening, canning and cooking.

She was a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church in Easton, Missouri. Eileen was a member of the Alter Society, as well as the Quilting Ladies.

Over the years, she made hundreds of quilts. She was also a member of the Pleasant Prairie Extension Club.

She was also preceded in death by: her parents; five sisters; and four brothers.

She is survived by: a daughter, Carol Clark and husband, Tim Clark, Columbia, Missouri; four sons: Bob Grier and wife, Diana, Larry Grier and wife, Regina; Ron Grier, and wife Vicky, all of Gower; and Kevin Grier, wife Diana, St. Joseph, Mo; fifteen grandchildren, Kelly (Kristin), Stacy (Brandon), Scott (Ellen), Emilee (Nate), Garrett (Danielle), Amy (Scott), Aaron (Shawna), Andy (Lisa), Aubrey, Abbey, Derek, Roni Dawn (Brady), Leslie, Shane, and Haley; twenty six great-grandchildren, Isla, Landon, Austin, Malorie, Emma, Lauren, Kyle, Kaylee, Jackson, Avery, Henry, Devon, Dyson, Nathan (Ronni), Alden (Gabby), Kiersten, Autumn, Gavin, Owen, Lydia, Sophie, Grayson, Beckett, Finley; two great-great grandchildren, Adalynn, Brielle; sister, Lucille Thornton of Helena, Mo; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends.

Rosary: 6:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home with visitation following from 6:30-8:00 p.m. Private Family Funeral Mass.

Donations may be made to Allen Cemetery, Gower Convalescent Center or the St. Joseph Altar Society.

