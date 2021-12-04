Grider, Pamella F. 1943-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Pamella Faye Grider, 78, of St. Joseph, passed away Dec. 2, 2021.
Pamella was born May 20, 1943 in Waterloo, Iowa, to Leslie Leroy and Eva Jean (Barton) Johnson.
She retired as Editor of the Orange County Register in Santa Ana, California.
She then moved to St. Joseph and had volunteered at the Senior Center. She enjoyed reading, watching the History Channel and really enjoyed her lunch group very much.
Survivors include: her children: Matthew Grider, Brent Grider, Jody Grider-Zollman, Stacy Grider-Garcia, Kathy Grider; two brothers, David Allen Johnson, Leslie Barton Johnson; and a sister, Penny George.
Ms. Grider has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Services will be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.