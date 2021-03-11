Greub, Steven F. 1964-2021 Phoenix, Arix.

PHOENIX, Ariz. - Steven Frederick Greub, 56, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 27, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona. Steven was born on Nov. 28, 1964, in St. Joseph. He attended Co-Cathedral grade school, and graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1983. He continued his education at the University of Missouri-Columbia. Steven was an avid baseball fan who loved coaching his sons and being on the sideline during their games. His competitive spirit and love for the sport was inspirational to them. He will be dearly missed.

Steven is survived by his two sons, Daltun and Nolan Greub, both of Phoenix; and his mother, Jean Greub-Mazur, of St. Joseph. He is also survived by seven siblings; Gregory Greub of Shawnee, Kansas, Margaret (Brycen) Rice of Riverside, Missouri, Philip Greub of Merriam, Kansas, Marilyn (Jaye) Park of San Diego, California, Madeline (Jeff) Meyer of Des Moines, Iowa, Charles Greub of San Antonio, Texas, and Maureen Greub of Liberty, Missouri; and 23 nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Walter E. Greub, in 1981.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests those wishing to express sympathy make a donation to Bishop LeBlond High School.

Private services will be held. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.