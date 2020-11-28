Grenier, Philip E. 1944-2020

CAMERON, Mo. - Philip Edward Grenier, 76, of Cameron, passed away Nov. 21, 2020.

Philip was born Feb. 5, 1944, in Alden, New York, to Leo and Margaret (Kirkpatrick) Grenier.

Philip was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served in Vietnam. He worked as a forklift operator on the assembly line for Ford Motor Company. He was a member of the UAW Local 249.

His greatest loves were his wife Sandy, dirt track racing and his grandkids.

He was preceded in death by: his wife, Sandra; brother, Fran; stepson Steven Bauman; and parents, Leo and Margaret Grenier.

Philip is survived by: two sons, Paul (Kristie) Grenier, Platte City, Missouri; Scotty (Jennifer) Grenier, Cameron; daughter, Shena Grenier Coons, Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Gregory (Allegra) Grenier, Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren: Zackary, Kayla (Hunter) Yeager, Dalton, Laine, Skylar, Allyson, Bryson; three stepsons: Mike (Pam) Bauman, Beatrice, Nebraska, Robert (Jeanne) Bauman, Redial, Iowa, Daniel (Joyce) Bauman Pickerel, Nebraska; many step and great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to support the Elks Veterans Projects.

Services will be held Friday Dec. 4, 2020, at 12:30 p.m. at Leavenworth National Cemetery, Leavenworth, Kansas with inurnment following the service.

Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

For online condolences visit: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.