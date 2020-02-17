CHAMPION, Pa. -Suzanne Bristow "Suzy" Greiner, 66, of Champion, died Feb. 15, 2020, at her home.

Born Dec. 24, 1953, in St. Joseph, she is the daughter of the late Dr. Robert B. and Elizabeth (Edgar) Bristow Sr.

Survived by: her daughters: Jennifer Katherine "Katie" Spiker and husband Mark of Somerset, Pennsylvania, Sarah Jane Greiner of Bedford, Pennsylvania and Bethany Suzanne Greiner of Somerset; grandchildren: Hazey, Ethan and Chloe; sister, Deborah Bristow; niece and husband Ronald, of Fairway, Kansas; and Robert B. Bristow Jr. and wife Anne, of Walnut Grove, Kansas; she is also survived by her 15 year partner and very best friend, Eric Braeseker of Champion.

Suzy was a 1972 graduate of Central High School in St. Joseph, and attended Columbia College in Columbia, Missouri.

She moved to Somerset in 1974 and worked until her retirement, as assistant manager of the Inn at Georgian Place; she was also a longtime member of the Somerset Welfare League.

Friends received 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Somerset.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, with Reverend Dr. Arthur Gotjen officiating.

Interment: Somerset County Memorial Park.

Contributions may be made to: Somerset Welfare League PO Box 605, Somerset, PA 15501. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.