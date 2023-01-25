Greiner,Helen L. 1924-2023 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Helen Louise (Noellsch) Greiner, 98, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Oregon Care Center, in Oregon. Helen was born on the family farm near Oregon on May 5, 1924, to Albert and Edith (Fuhrman) Noellsch. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1942.

On Sept. 16, 1944, she married William "Bill" Greiner on the Noellsch family farm. After the end of WWII, Bill and Helen settled on the family farm south of Oregon. Her life revolved around her church, family, music, and community. Bill and Helen sang and played in the swing combo band called the Starlighters. They played all over the four-state area. Helen also enjoyed singing in her church choir, and at festivals, weddings, and funerals.

