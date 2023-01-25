Greiner,Helen L. 1924-2023 Oregon, Mo.

OREGON, Mo. - Helen Louise (Noellsch) Greiner, 98, of Oregon, Missouri, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023, at the Oregon Care Center, in Oregon. Helen was born on the family farm near Oregon on May 5, 1924, to Albert and Edith (Fuhrman) Noellsch. She graduated from Oregon High School in 1942.
On Sept. 16, 1944, she married William "Bill" Greiner on the Noellsch family farm. After the end of WWII, Bill and Helen settled on the family farm south of Oregon. Her life revolved around her church, family, music, and community. Bill and Helen sang and played in the swing combo band called the Starlighters. They played all over the four-state area. Helen also enjoyed singing in her church choir, and at festivals, weddings, and funerals.
Helen was a 50-plus-year member of PEO organization and various other community action groups in Oregon. Bill and Helen moved off the family farm in 1984 and built a house in Oregon.
Bill passed away on Nov. 2, 1998, at the age of 76. Helen was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Alberta Fink and Lillian Akin; and brothers, Myron and Nelson Noellsch.
Survivors include her four sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Ann, of Kearney, Missouri, Bernard and Linda, of Omaha, Nebraska, Gary and Robin, of Rulo, Nebraska, and Ron and Pam, of Oregon; grandchildren include Sarah, John, Jasmine, Rachael, Coby, Wendy, Brooke, Travis, Nicholas, Zachary, and Courtney; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Oregon United Methodist Church where the family will greet friends beginning at 10 a.m. Interment at Maple Grove Cemetery, Oregon.
Memorials may be made out to the Oregon United Methodist Church music department or church's funeral bereavement fund.
