Roy Eugene Gregory, 96, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021.
He was born April 24, 1925 ,in Fairfax, Missouri, to Harold and Abbie (Brugh) Gregory.
Roy worked at Shamrad Boiler Company for 34 years as a welder, fabricator and foreman. He also had a lawn care and saw sharpening business for several years.
He served in the Navy during World War II, as a ship machinist and welder.
Roy married Marjorie Minor on Dec. 31, 1992, she survives of the home.
He attended Caring First Assembly of God for many years. He loved the Lord and enjoyed sharing his faith and helping others.
He is survived by: his wife, Marjorie; his brother, Robert; three daughters: Sharon Eileen Burkeybile, Vicky Lorraine Schneider, and Laura Lynn (James)Coburn; he also has four grandsons: Stephen (Crystal) Schneider, James Burkeybile, Jason (Tami) Burkeybile, and Carson Coburn; one granddaughter, Sierra Coburn; two great-grandchildren, Elliot and Alister. Also surviving are: Marjorie's children: Barbara (Leroy) Phillips, Sharon Shackelford, Janet Yarnell, Bruce (Alice) Minor and Mary (Steven) Ingraham; numerous grandchildren; great- grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.
Roy was preceded in death by: his first wife, Barbara (Christy) Gregory; son, Warren Neal; parents, Harold and Abbie Gregory; brothers: Wilbur (Eula) and Jack; sisters: Edith (Brady) Holder, Thelma (Richard) Hopkins; Marjorie's son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Nancy Minor.
Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.
Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 1 p.m. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.