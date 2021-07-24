ATCHISON, Kan. - Sister Evelyn (Mary Gilbert) Gregory, OSB, 92, a Benedictine sister of Mount St. Scholastica, Atchison, died Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at the monastery.
Sister Evelyn was born in St. Joseph, on July 10, 1929.
After graduating from the Mount Academy, she entered the community of Mount St. Scholastica in 1947, and made her final profession in 1952. She held master's degrees in education administration and in Christian spirituality, both from Creighton University, Omaha, and was engaged in a variety of ministries during her long life.
She was a teacher, principal, pastoral associate, spiritual director, and retreat director. A wise and beloved mentor, she served her community at various times as director of postulants and novices, of newly professed members, and of a group of lay oblates in St. Joseph.
Since 2006, she had been on the staff of Souljourners, a program for the training of spiritual directors at the Mount's Sophia Spirituality Center in Atchison.
Sister Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Elizabeth Fisher Gregory.
She is survived by: five sisters: Sister Elaine Gregory, OSB of Atchison, Jean Mazur, Kansas City, Missouri, Rita Hulsing (Irvin) and Janet Trompeter, both of Topeka, Kansas, Dottie Bauer (Vernon), Harlan, Iowa; and five brothers: Joseph (Barbara), Agency, Missouri, Gerald (Gail), Fairway, Kansas, Hubert (Bonnie), Easton, Missouri, John and Msgr. Robert Gregory, both of Kansas City; and her monastic family.
There will be visitation from 6 to 6:50 p.m. followed by a 7 p.m. vigil service, on Tuesday, July 27, in St. Scholastica Chapel at the monastery, and the Mass of Resurrection will be celebrated there at 10:30 am. on Wednesday, July 28.
All visitors are asked to use the front entrance of St. Cecilia's and will be expected to be fully vaccinated or masked.
Arensberg-Pruett Funeral Home, www.arensbergpruett.com, is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to Mount St. Scholastica or made online at the Mount's web site: www.mountosb.org. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
