EASTON, Mo. - Jean Ann (Moore) Gregory, 66, Easton, passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021 after a brief illness.

She was born in Clarksdale, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 1954, to J.L. and Wanda Moore. Jean graduated from Central High School, in St. Joseph.

She married Daniel Gregory on May 5, 1972. He survives of the home.

She was a family-owned farmer with her husband in the Cosby and Easton, Missouri area. Jean was also an avid flower gardener and loved spending time with her granddaughter, Summer.

She was a former member of Dairy Farmers of America, for 40 years.

Jean was preceded in death by: her father, J.L. Moore; sister, Cheryl Moore Christian; and brother, Rickie Moore.

Additional survivors include: son, Paul Gregory; mother, Wanda Moore; granddaughter, Summer Gannaway (Trenton); great-grandson, Wesley Gannaway; sister, Candace Bartlett (Mike); brothers, Randy Moore (Sharon), Bradley Moore (Lisa), Len Moore (Jodi); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream: 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Interment: Blakley Cemetery, Easton.

The family gathered with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the American Cancer Society.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.