Frances M. Gregory, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.

She was born on June 16, 1928, in St. Joseph, to Otto and Margaret (Robbins) Brewer.

She married Joseph A. Gregory on June 4, 1949. He precedes her in death.

Frances worked at Whitaker Cable for many years, then retired from H.D. Lee in 1990.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janice; and siblings, Donald and Jerry Brewer, Norma Webster, and Rosalea Barker.

She is survived by her son, Donald Gregory (Debbie); grandchildren, D.J. Gregory (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Hailey Ames (Clinton); numerous nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.

