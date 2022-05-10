Gregory, Frances M. 1928-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. May 10, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Frances M. Gregory, 93, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, May 9, 2022.She was born on June 16, 1928, in St. Joseph, to Otto and Margaret (Robbins) Brewer.She married Joseph A. Gregory on June 4, 1949. He precedes her in death.Frances worked at Whitaker Cable for many years, then retired from H.D. Lee in 1990.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Janice; and siblings, Donald and Jerry Brewer, Norma Webster, and Rosalea Barker.She is survived by her son, Donald Gregory (Debbie); grandchildren, D.J. Gregory (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Hailey Ames (Clinton); numerous nieces and nephews.Farewell Services and Public Livestream 3 p.m. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service.Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Frances Gregory as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Frances M. Gregory Donald Gregory Christianity St. Joseph Jerry Brewer Joseph A. Gregory Norma Webster Grandchild × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, May 10, 2022 Late Notices, May 9, 2022 Late Notices, May 7, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesGas station murder suspect arrestedSchool district announces three new leadersDecision looms on fate of aging I-229 bridgeMan killed in crash near BethanyLarge pro-Jasinski crowd pressures Board of Regents19 years later, Muny Inn recovers stolen signMoDOT to fix Pear Street ditches, site of fatal accidentPotential Riverfront RV Park asking for city fundsOne hospitalized after Pear Street crashHouse leaders float plan to send $500 checks to Missouri taxpayers
