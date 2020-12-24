Gregg, Rachel

Rachel Gregg
EDGERTON, Mo. -Rachel Gregg, 42, of Edgerton passed away, December 22, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Jeramie; children: Samantha, Jordan, Clarissa, and Devin; parents, Charlie and Pam Guyer; brother, Jeremy (Candy) Guyer.
Funeral Service: 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 27, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Edgerton.
Visitation from 1 to 2:30 p.m. prior to the service.
Burial: Ridgley Cemetery
Donations: Sarcoma Foundation of America or Rachel House Crisis Pregnancy Center.
Arrangements to Hixson-Klein Funeral Home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.