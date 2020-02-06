Norman Gregg
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. - Norman Gregg, 83, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020.
Survivors: wife, Dolly Gregg; sons, "Mel" Melvin Lloyd Gregg (Carol) and Marvin Lynn Gregg (Lyn Mitchell); three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Masonic service: 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, Lindley Funeral Home.
Funeral service: 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, with visitation to follow, Lindley Funeral Home.
Private graveside: Evergreen Cemetery, Braymer.
Arrangements: Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.