Gregg, Kay 1940-2022 Sedalia, Mo.

SEDALIA, Mo. - Kay Gregg, 82, of Sedalia, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, March 22, 2022, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp, Missouri. On Jan. 16, 1940, she was born in Missouri Valley, Iowa, the daughter of Leslie W. Christians and Verna A. (Jewell) Christians, who preceded her in death.
On May 18, 1958, in Corning, Missouri, she was united in marriage to Carroll E. Gregg, who preceded her in death on March 18, 2000.
Kay was a member of First Baptist Church, Sedalia. In addition, she worked as a Secretary for the Central Bank of Missouri in Sedalia. After retiring, Kay worked part-time at The Tea Room and the Katy Depot for the Chamber of Commerce. Kay always enjoyed caring for her dogs and working crossword puzzles. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.
Survivors include a son, Chris Gregg of Sedalia; two sisters; a brother; nieces, and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Rea Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Don Satterwhite officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the chapel.
The burial will be at Crown Hill Cemetery, Sedalia.
Pallbearers will be Gregg Smith, John Smith, Miles Smith, Stanley Deuschle, Joe LeBrun, Larry Stepp, and Mike Wolfe.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sedalia Animal Shelter in the care of the funeral chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
