Dennis Greer

HIAWATHA, Kan. - Dennis "Denny" Greer, 86, of Hiawatha, Kansas, died Sept. 1, 2020, at a Kansas City, Kansas, hospital.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley; sons, Douglas Greer (Cynthia) of Savannah, Missouri, Eric Greer (Jill) of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Karen Greer of Hiawatha; son-in-law, Jack Simpson of Texas; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home from 10 to 6 p.m. Thursday. Services will be private.

Please refer to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com for obituary/service information. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.