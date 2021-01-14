Craig Greene, 62, St. Joseph, passed away Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021

He was born in St. Joseph on Sept. 26, 1958. Craig graduated from Central High School and received a diploma with highest honors as an electrician from Stratford Career Institute on March 12, 2019.

His is survived by his sister, Deborah Thompson, of Kansas City, Missouri; brother, Robert Greene, of Grand Rapids, Michigan; niece, Shalon Paige, of Kansas City; nephews, Ishmail Paige, of Kansas City, Frank Ford, of Kansas City, and Franklin Ford, of Kansas City; great-nephews, LeShawn Weems, of Kansas City, Isaiah Ford, of Kansas City; and great-nieces, ShayQuan Paige, of Kansas City, and Saraiah Ford, of Kansas City.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mabel Greene.

Farewell Services 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

