ROSENDALE, Mo. -Sally Ann Green, 76, Rosendale, this beautiful soul went to the angels and her Lord on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022. She passed peacefully, surrounded by her loving family.
Sally was born on Dec. 18, 1945, in Grayling, Michigan, to the late Thomas A. Graham and Esther (Merritte) Kurtz.
She graduated from Lakewood High School in Lakewood, Colorado.
She moved to Rosendale on Feb. 3, 1979.
Mrs. Green worked as an outreach specialist coordinator at (CAP) Community Action Partnership in the Andrew County office for 25 years, until she retired in 2012.
Sally received the Larry A. Jones Humanitarian Award from the St. Joseph Rotary Club East for her 25 years of serving her community and others at CAP. Sally's passion was helping others and her community.
Sally was baptized as a member of the Latter Day Saints. After relocating to the area, became a member of First Christian Church in Rosendale.
Sally's biggest love was her family. She enjoyed going to her grandchildren's ballgames, camping, traveling, board games and seeing her great-grandchildren and most of all, spending time with her family.
Sally will be sadly missed by so many, she was dearly loved by her family, friends and many, many others.
Sally married John F. Green on Dec. 1, 2000. He survives her of the home.
Additional survivors include: her little dog, Jackie; children: Frank Underwood (Chantell), Holts Summit, Missouri, Jerry Underwood (Debbie), St. Joseph and Darcy Underwood (Daniel Zimmerman), Cosby, Missouri; brother, Thomas A. Graham, Jr. (Amy), Maryland; nine grandchildren: Dakota, Justin, Levi, Christie, Stephanie, Alissa, Kassy, Dustin and Alex; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two nephews, Nick and Zach Graham.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her grandson, Derek Underwood.
Mrs. Green has been cremated, under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.
The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at our chapel. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.