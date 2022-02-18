Green Roger B. 1945-2022 Albany, Mo.

ALBANY, Mo. - Roger B. Green departed this earth on Feb. 15, 2022, at his home in Albany, Missouri, while surrounded by family. He was born on July 10, 1945, to James and Minerva Green of Albany. He was the middle of three sons and is survived by his brothers, Rodney and his wife, Judy, of Albany and Rob and his wife, Phyllis, of California, Missouri.
Roger is also survived by his wife, Cathy, of the home, and his sons, Jeremy of Portageville, Missouri, Shane of Warrensburg, Missouri, and Dustin and his wife, Brynn, of Higginsville, Missouri. Roger is also survived by six grandchildren, Lacey Green of Odessa, Missouri, Madison Green of Warrensburg, Morgan Green of Knob Noster, Missouri, Tristan Green and his wife, Cara, of Odessa, Cody Green of Warrensburg, and Hailey Green of Higginsville, and one great grandchild, Everly Green of Odessa. In addition, Roger is survived by four nieces, Taira and her husband, Steve Kelly, of Weatherby Lake, Missouri, Robyn Green-Akins of Albany, Landrien Green of Kansas City, and Heather Mosier and her husband, Cory, of California, Missouri.
Roger enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in 1967. He served as the administrator of Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 129th Field Artillery unit at the armory in Albany for numerous years. He was ultimately assigned as the State Command Sergeant Major for the Missouri National Guard, the highest rank an enlisted Soldier could attain. During his military service, Sergeant Major Green was a role model for the Soldiers that served under his command and was known as a Soldier's Sergeant Major. Command Sergeant Major Green retired in 2005 after 38 years of distinguished service.
Roger faithfully served the citizens of the Albany community. He was a member of the Albany Fire Department where he held the position of chief for many years. He served as the Mayor of Albany and also served on the hospital board. He influenced the lives of many kids in the community by serving as a Cub Scout leader, Boy Scout leader, and a Little League coach.
Roger was a member of Athens Lodge #127 A. F. & A. M, American Legion, and the Truman Chapter of the U.S. Field Artillery Association.
Roger enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He will be missed.
Roger will be laid to rest at the Veteran's Cemetery in Higginsville on February 22, 2022, in the presence of family.
Roger and the family have requested donations to your area hospice in lieu of flowers and can be mailed to Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
Online Condolences: www.robersonpolleychapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
