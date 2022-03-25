Rodney Green
ALBANY, Mo. - Rodney Green, 78, Albany, passed away March 23, 2022.
Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 26, 2022, Albany First Baptist Church.
Burial Grandview Cemetery.
Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Friends may call after 9 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Memorials: Albany First Baptist Church Youth Development in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.
www.robersonpolley chapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
