BLOCKTON, Iowa - Robert James Green, Blockton, was born July 11, 1928. He passed away on Jan. 27, 2020, in Lenox, Iowa, at the age of 91.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at the Blockton Christian Church, in Blockton, with burial in Rose Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, in Grant City, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.