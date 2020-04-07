KING CITY, Mo. - Monica S. Green, 49, King City, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at a St. Joseph hospital.

She was born on Sept. 30, 1970, in Warrensburg, Missouri, the daughter of Jeff Conkle and Connie Jones.

On July 31, 2014, she married Jeremy Green, in Pensacola, Florida.

He survives of the home.

Monica was employed by TriWest Healthcare Alliance, advocating for our nation's veterans.

She was a member of the Hammer Memorial United Methodist Church of King City, served on the King City Community Swimming Pool Board and participated in the King City R-1 Athletic Boosters.

She enjoyed crafting and was a faithful mother who never missed her children's activities.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

In addition to her husband, Monica is also survived by: her son, Tommy Overmann; and daughter, Sydney Overmann, both of the home; mother and stepfather, Connie and A.C. Lasher, King City; father and stepmother, Jeff and Marla Conkle, Albany, Missouri; brothers and sisters: Stephanie (Jim) Green, Judd (Kelly) Lasher, Wendy (Steve) Preston, Joe (Jaimie) Waltemath, Megan (Troy) Schellhorn and Devon Ellis; step-grandmother, Marilyn McClellan, Albany; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles; and countless, cherished friends.

Private funeral services will be held at Roberson Funeral Home, King City.

Burial will be held in King City Cemetery, King City.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, there is no scheduled visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a scholarship fund, to be set up to benefit Monica's daughter, Sydney, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, King City, MO 64463.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.