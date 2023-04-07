Michael Lee Green, 73, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St Joseph. He was born Aug. 31, 1949, in St. Joseph, son of Katheryn and Gerald Green. He attended Benton High School. Michael married Sandy Brown on Oct. 20, 1972, in St. Joseph. He worked at Seaman, Schuske Metal Works and later Hausman's as a Roofer. He was a member of Roofers Local Union for 32 years. Michael enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Charles Liechti; and his aunt and uncle who raised him, Eugene and Elsie Bish.
Survivors include wife, Sandy Green, of the home; children, Stacey (Carlos) Brown, of Omaha, Nebraska, Missy (Jimmy) McClellan, of St. Joseph, Michael (Amy) Green Jr., of Faucett, Missouri, Chad (Amanda) Green, of Macksburg, Iowa; sisters, Kay Liechti, of Elwood, Kansas, and Rhonda (Ted) Rogers, of Faucett; grandchildren, Brandon (Lauren) Williams, Bryston (Hannah) Williams, Brenna Williams, Lacie Jo McClellan-Fox, Jimmy (Lucely) McClellan Jr., Jessica (Brandon Rodish) Green, Calin Green, Layni Green, Chett Green, Tatum Green, Landen Green; and 14 additional pumpkins in his patch (great-grandchildren).
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Sugar Creek Cemetery.
Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences, obituary and public live stream at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Green as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
