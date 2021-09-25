Green, Larry 1945-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Larry Green (aka "Greenhorn") passed away peacefully Sept. 8, 2021.
Larry was born Nov. 17, 1945, to Betty (Teschner) and Howard Muse, in St. Joseph.
His mother soon remarried Ivan Green, who legally adopted Larry and became his true father.
Larry wed Mary Frakes Dec. 2, 1966. She survives of the home. They had one son, Jamal (aka Jamie) Green, who resides in Los Angeles, California.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother, in 1970 and father, in 2009.
Larry is survived by.brothers, Ron Green and Steve (Leticia) Green. In-laws include: David Frakes, Judy (Wade) Osterloh, Benita (TJ) Fanning and Debra Lyon.
Larry graduated from Benton High School in 1963 and then attended St. Joseph Junior College, where he was a member of the Sigma Tau Delta fraternity.
While young, Larry worked in construction and then at Armours for 10 years. Later, Larry and Mary were owners/operators of Country Lane Gifts and Wild Oats Turquoise, before he joined the Hatfield's Sporting Goods family business for 12 years.
The Greens moved to Salt Lake City, Utah in 1992, where Larry worked at Portfolio Graphics for seven years. He later joined Mrs. Fields Famous Brands as a Services Manager in HR, until he retired in 2011.
Larry enjoyed outdoor activities and family vacations. He helped found the St. Joseph Ski Club and also coached Boys Baseball for seven years, including a team which traveled to Puerto Rico for exhibition games, in 1984. In his later years, Larry enjoyed fishing for big trout and watching the KC Chiefs and USC Trojans play football.
Larry requested there be no services.
Instead, he suggested donating to a local animal shelter or having a family pizza night in his honor, and "When the party's over, the last one out please turn off the lights. Greenhorn out - thank you."
Online tributes: https://www.facebook.com/LGreenhorn. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
