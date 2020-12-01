HAMILTON, Mo. - Emma Pearl Green, 87, Hamilton, Missouri, passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the Hillcrest Manor Nursing Home, Hamilton. She lived in Kansas City, Missouri, for a number of years before moving to Excelsior Springs, Missouri, in 1993.

Emma was born on Nov. 11, 1933, in Caldwell County, Missouri, to Doctor Hugh (Sweet) and Coleta F. (Crist) Blackburn. She attended business school and worked as a secretary for 35 years at Victor L. Phillips in Kansas City.

Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Green; son, Robert Allen Jones; and grandson, Kevin Christopher Shane.

Survivors: son, Mickey Jones, Polo, Missouri; sister, Patricia Kipp, Kingston, Missouri; brothers, John Richard Blackburn, Excelsior Springs and Kenneth Blackburn, Springfield, Missouri; granddaughter, Mickie Michelle Pheiffer, Polo; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral: 1 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, noon to 1 p.m., at the funeral home. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.