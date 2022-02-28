Eldon Lee Green "Bud", 80, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home.
He was born April 7, 1941, in St. Joseph, son of the late Elsie and Asa Green.
He married Nancy Sanders on April 30, 1960. They shared 61 years together.
He worked at Armour and Company for 16 years. He was the former owner of House of Fins Aquaria for 16 years. He was also a property owner and manager for 52 years.
He enjoyed his family, his church family and especially his grandsons. He was a member of Journey Baptist Church and served as a Deacon and an Elder.
Eldon was preceded in death by: his parents; son-in-law, Ed Kennon; brother, Pat Hawkins; and sister, Georgia Dunlap.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Green of the home; daughter, Carey Kennon, Springfield, Missouri; son, Eldon Christian Green, St. Joseph; former daughter-in-law, Kristi Green; grandsons: Noah (Claire) Green, Matthew Kennon and Aaron (Rachel) Green; great- grandsons, Asa and Lee. He is also survived by: his siblings: Danny Green, Sidney Hawkins, Paul Hawkins, Sabra Berry, Frank Hawkins, Bruce Green; and sister and brother-in-law, Barbara (Charles) Thompson.
The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home.
The memorial service and public livestream starts at 11 a.m.
He will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
