Green, Donald R. 1928-2020

PATTONSBURG, Mo. - Donald Royston Green, 92, Pattonsburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at the home of his son.

He was born on June 25, 1928 in Pattonsburg, the son of Henry and Lucille (Royston) Green.

On Dec. 20, 1953, he married Mary Ellen Gladstone in St. Joseph. She survives of the home.

Donald graduated from Pattonsburg High School in 1946, and attended Junior College at Wentworth Military Academy.

He later graduated from Missouri University with his bachelor's degree, and owned and operated grain elevators.

He was a member of the Pattonsburg Lion's Club, Masonic Lodge of Pattonsburg, Pattonsburg Christian Church and the National Feed and Grain Dealers Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-brother, Henry Haynie Green.

In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by: his son, Bill (Kim) Green, Pattonsburg; daughter, Mary Margaret (Paul) Greenblatt, Kearny, Missouri; grandsons: James (SueEllen) Green, Pattonsburg, Henry Green, Pattonsburg, Matt (Kara) Greenblatt, New York, and Wes (Louise) Greenblatt, Boston, Massachusetts; and great-grandchildren: Ethan and Elliot, with one on the way.

Private Family Services will be held under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg, Missouri.

Burial will be held in Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens, Pattonsburg.

Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Roberson Funeral Home, Pattonsburg.

There is no scheduled family visitation.

Memorials may be made to Pattonsburg Memorial Gardens in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 152, Pattonsburg, MO 64670.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.