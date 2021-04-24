Dean Green
CAMERON, Mo. - Dean Green, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Missouri Veteran's Home in Cameron.
Dean served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Campaign.
He was a Missouri State Highway Patrolman and was at stationed at Troop H in St. Joseph. He retired a Sergeant after 30 years of service.
He was a member of; Missouri State Troopers Association, Elks Club, American Legion Post 359, Saxon Lodge #508, Scottish Rite, Moila Shrine Temple, Aloha Shrine in Hawaii and a Honorary Member of the Ararat Shrine in Kansas City.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Elmer and Grace Green.
Mr. Green is survived by: his daughters, Sherre (Pat) Clark, and Tangee Doherty, granddaughters, Britni Mileham, Madi Clark, Jordyn Doherty and Camarae Heins; brother, Ronald (Dyann) Green; his former wife, Winona Green; and several great-grandchildren and two nieces.
Per Dean's wishes, he has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. No visitation or services will be held.
His wishes were that memorial contributions be made to the Moila Shrine Temple Transportation Fund. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.