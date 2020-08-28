Green, Carrol

CLARINDA, Iowa - A. Carrol Green, the oldest son of Kyle L. and Ruby Viola (Annan) Green, was born, a short distance from his current home, on July 20, 1928, in the family farm house, northeast of Westboro, Missouri. Carrol attended Westboro High School, graduating in 1946.

On Jan. 21, 1949, Carrol was united in marriage to Dorothy Matheny at the Methodist Church in Shenandoah, Iowa. They made their home on the family farm and became the parents of four children: Michael Allen, Douglas Lee, Jill Annette, and Krista Ann.

Carrol farmed the family farm and raised livestock. They worked hard and were blessed by the land. In 2005, Carrol was honored to have it recognized as a Missouri Century Farm. Carrol served in the Iowa National Guard until he developed polio.

Carrol was baptized at the Northboro Methodist Church, Northboro, Iowa. At the age of six, he became a member of the United Methodist Church, Westboro. He served on numerous church missions, traveling to Mexico and other areas within the United States. He enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family.

Carrol passed away, Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at Goldenrod Manor, Clarinda, Iowa, at the age of 92.

Carrol was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Dorothy Green, Clarinda; children, Michael (Sharon) Green, Westboro, Douglas (Beverly) Green, Plattsburg, Missouri, Jill (John) McAdams, Omaha, Nebraska, and Krista (Michael) Murphy, Savannah, Missouri; grandchildren, Kevin (Denise) Green, Angela (Danny) Johnson, Michelle Ryan, Chris (Somyia) Finley, Bryan McAdams, Holly (Lee) Olson, Andrea (Craig) Labore, and Karla Morgan; great grandchildren, Logan, Lynnae, Levi, Lyndie, Seth, Ashley, Emma, Kylin, Hala, Jillyan, Reece, Kelsey, Jacob, Madelyn, Jackson, and Alex; brother, Shannon (Barb) Green, Trenton, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Graveside Service and Inurnment: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, Center Grove Cemetery, Westboro.

Because of current conditions, family requests face masks and social distancing at the graveside service.

A register book and pictures will be available at Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, on Friday, August 28.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church, Westboro.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

