Billy Wayne Green Jr., 66, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, at his home with his family by his side.
He was born March 21, 1955, in St. Joseph, son of Betty and Billy Green Sr.
He graduated from Central High School Class of 1973, and Missouri Western State University with a BS in Education.
He married Mary Beth Farley on June 21, 1985.
Billy was a lifelong salesman, working at Auto Body color after college, and was the light bulb salesman for Maintenance Engineering for over 30 years. He was a pole vaulter at Central High School and held several records, he also enjoyed playing slow pitch softball, and attending and coaching his children's sporting events.
He was a member of St. Joe Bass club, and was a master angler. He was a Christian.
Billy was preceded in death by his father, Billy Wayne Green Sr.
Survivors include: wife, Mary Beth Green of the home; mother, Betty Lofts, St. Joseph; four children: Jayna (Eric) Stone, St. Joseph, Patrick Green, Columbia, Missouri, Christopher Green, Memphis, Tennessee and Chloe Green, Columbia, Missouri; three grandchildren: Levi, Lennon and Latham; a sister, Karen Simpson, Valrico, Florida; and a brother, Bruce (Stacey) Green, St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 1 p.m. , Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Deacon John Nash officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, at the Rupp Funeral Home. \
Memorials are requested to the Noyes Home.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
