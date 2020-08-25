Greeley, Richard E. 1926-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Richard E. "Dick" Greeley, 94, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, Aug.20, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.

Dick was born on Aug. 17, 1926, in Burlington Junction, Missouri, to David B. and Grace L. (Brown) Greeley. He attended the Hagey country school and Quitman schools.

Dick was drafted at the age of 17 during World War II. He was deployed to Japan and served in the Army from 1945-1946.

After the war Dick worked for Arressor Popcorn Plant west of Burlington Junction. He was a lifelong area farmer and was proud that his farm was slated to be named a Missouri Century Farm this year. He helped start the Elmo Rescue Unit. He was a Methodist and a longtime member of the Lions Club and earned his 60 year award in American Legion Post 315 in Burlington Junction. He received his high school diploma in 2002. Dick was a social person who enjoyed life and visiting with his many friends and acquaintances.

He married Bertha Linebaugh in 1952 in Tarkio, Missouri. They raised four sons and farmed until Dick retired in 1995 when they moved to Maryville. They made many trips, visiting Spain, California and other points of interest. She preceded him in death in 2001. Later he met Carole Reese and they enjoyed traveling, dancing, and camping for more than 17 years.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Robert Greeley; son, Dennis Atwood; two sisters, Geraldine Bears, Jane Buesing; daughters -in-law, Rebecca Greeley and Anita Greeley.

Survivors include: his sons, Jerry and significant other Robyn, Gary and Mark Greeley; grandchildren, Tyler, Spencer, Abbie, Jennifer, Tanner, Ben, Beth, Kelly, Gina, Sierra, Kevin, Kenda, Sydne and Pieper, numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Louvada (Jim) McCalpin; and daughter-in-law Judie Atwood and her daughter, Shelly (Steve) Kendall; and Carole Reese and her family.

Services 2 p.m. Wednesday, August 26, at the Price Funeral Home. Burial at Nodaway Memorial Gardens in Maryville.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Memorials can be made to a charity of your choice. www.pricefuneralhomemaryville.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.