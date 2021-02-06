Greaves, Harold 1933-2021

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Harold "Red" Greaves passed peacefully on Jan. 28, 2021, at his home surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 15, 1933, to Lloyd and Mallie (Dick) Greaves. He graduated from Plattsburg High School in 1952 and completed his degree in mathematics from Northwest Missouri State University. Early in his career he worked for General Electric which required him to travel extensively. During this time, he met his wife, Jennifer "Jenny" in Frankfort, Germany, marrying Nov. 30, 1965. He returned to Plattsburg in 1968 when he joined his father and brother in working the family farm. Harold lived his life in Plattsburg with Jenny raising their three children, Kelly, Kirk, and Keri until retiring to Kansas City. He died at the age of 87.

Harold is preceded in death by his two brothers, William "Bill" Greaves and Richard Greaves.

Survivors include his wife, Jenny; three children, Kelly (Tom) Horton, Kirk (Shelly) Greaves, Keri (Eric) Nelson; five grand-children, Dianne (Oley) Denmark, Katelyn (Lance) Milligan, Sydney Horton, Olivia Nelson, Mackenzie Nelson; and four great-grandchildren, Elijah (Jasmine) Denmark, Makayla Denmark, Asher Milligan, and Asa Milligan.

A celebration of life will be held with immediate family this spring.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the American Cancer Society of Greater Kansas City. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.