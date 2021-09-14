Grayson, Lana N. 1941-2021 Calumet, Iowa

CALUMET, Iowa - Lana N. Heasty Smith Grayson, 79, of Calumet, Iowa, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her residence.
It was Lana's wish to be cremated. There will be no services at this time. There will be a private family interment will be held at a later date. The Boothby Funeral Home of Cherokee, Iowa, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Online condolences may be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com.
Lana was born on Dec. 17, 1941, to Clarence and Eileen Heasty in St. Louis, Missouri. After moving throughout the country while her father was in the United States Air Force, she settled in Sparta, Wisconsin. She graduated from Sparta High School in 1959. She married Russell Smith in 1959.
She attended Methodist Medical Center School of Nursing and graduated in 1976 as a registered nurse. She worked over 30 years in the State of Missouri Mental Health System. In 1986, she married Farris Grayson .
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Farris; and a great-granddaughter.
She is survived by two sons, Darren (Angie) Smith, Barry (Jennifer) Smith; one daughter, Marji Smith; sister, Colleen Humphrey; her uncle, Clyde Canman; two step-daughters, Cindy Grayson and Keely (Mark) Inman; six grandsons, Ryan (Britta) Smith, Aaron (Jessica) Smith, Trent Holcomb, Corey Marsh, Logan Smith and Landon Smith; granddaughter, Laramie Smith; three great-grandsons; and four great-granddaughters; along with a niece and a nephew. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
