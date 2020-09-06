Grayson, Dawn

Dawn Grayson

PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Dawn Grayson, 37, of Plattsburg, Missouri, died Monday Aug. 31, 2020, at her residence.

Healing farewell service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 8, 2020, at the Davis Temple Church, Plattsburg.

Interment in the Mt. Washington Cemetery, Plattsburg. The family will gather with friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Arrangements Bailey & Cox Family Funeral Service, Plattsburg.

