Danny Ray Gray Sr., 76, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph. He was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Blytheville, Arkansas, son of Beatrice Falloway and Billy Gray. Danny was a Vietnam War Veteran, serving three tours with the U.S. Army. He worked at Prime Tanning for over 30 years an also had owned Gray's Auto and Truck Salvage. Danny enjoyed hunting, fishing and Nascar. He loved his family and the time he spent with them.
Danny was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Stacy Gray; and son, Steven Gray.
Survivors include, children, Danny (Sherri) Gray-Barnes Jr. of St Joseph, Paul (ShyAnn) Saunders of St Joseph, Deanna Gray-Barnes of Monticello, Illinois, Paul Gray-Barnes of St. Joseph, Amy Gray of St. Joseph, George (Natasha) Gray and daughter, Kenzie of St. Joseph, Jonie (Steve) Haynes of Pennsylvania, Kimberly (Shawn) Wells of Charleston, Missouri, Christina Dell of Charleston, and Chandra Gray; siblings, Rodney Sander, Walter Gray, Christina Brookens of Michigan; 34 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Military Honors.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
