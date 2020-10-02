Gray, Roger W. 1967-2020

Roger Wayne Gray, 53, of St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Mosaic Lifecare hospital.

He was born May 15, 1967, in St. Joseph, son of the late Louise and Gerald Gray. He graduated from Benton High School was an owner and operator of Gray Heating and Cooling. He enjoyed raising chickens, ducks and goats, in his southside backyard.

Roger was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers, Buddy and Larry Gray.

Survivors include: sons, Robert Staggs (Frankie Stout), and Glenn Gray; brother, Gary (Sharon) Gray of Springfield, Missouri; and three grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. with funeral services starting at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Roger W. Gray memorial fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home or online obituary page.

Online condolence, obituary and funeral fund: at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.