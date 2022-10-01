BLUE EYE, Mo. - Mark Cornelius Gray, 64 years old, passed peacefully in his sleep on Sept. 25, 2022, at his home in Blue Eye, Missouri, surrounded by loving friends and family after an extended battle with cancer. Mark never met a stranger and was a good, helpful friend to anyone in need and this is one of many characteristics that quickly comes to mind when we think of him.
Mark and his fraternal twin, Matthew, were born on Aut. 18, 1958, to Joe and Anne Gray in St. Joseph.
He is preceded in death by his mother.
He is survived by his father; his wife, Cathy Gray, of the home, and her two daughters, Bridget Ann Clary, Leavenworth, Kansas, and Daphne Clary, Overland Park, Kansas; children, from a previous marriage to Naeko (Kinjo) Gray, Sky Gray, of Overland Park, Phoebe Holland (Derek) of Overland Park, and Kai Gray (Kayla) of Overland Park; his two granddaughters, Penelope and Norah Holland; and his siblings, Susan Mastio, Laramie, Wyoming, Reed Gray, Eugene, Oregon, Jo Anne Grey (Martin), St. Joseph, Laura Dunn (RG) Liberty, Missouri, Paul Gray, Lorida, Florida, Matthew Gray, Columbia, Missouri, Pete Gray (Staci), St. Joseph; numerous nieces and nephews; and his ever faithful companions, Ruger and Tikka.
Mark grew up and attended schools in St. Joseph, including graduating from Central High School in 1977. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Marine Corps where he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, he was with the military for 20 years and served in various capacities, including recruiting at one point for the Army. The last 15 years of his career has been selling air compressors, both with Quincy and Kaeser of Kansas City where in his last year of service, he sold over a million dollars in equipment.
Mark lived in several cities in Kansas: Emporia, Louisburg, and Hillsdale, before he and his wife, Cathy, built their beautiful log cabin-style home on Table Rock Lake where they have resided during their marriage. This was the perfect setting for the avid fisherman and outdoorsman that Mark Gray was. Those who loved him will deeply miss the random photos, texts and videos of wildlife, fish, birds and bird calls that he often sent. He had a knack for noticing all of the little things that everyone else overlooked and was always eager to share Mother Nature's beauty.
Although he had no formal education of conservation, he was a wealth of knowledge and enjoyed imparting his experiences and wisdom with anyone who was interested. Being the outdoorsman that he was, he accumulated a fine collection of guns and rifles that he was very proud of and loved showing off and talking about. Before his health took a downturn, Mark recently had the opportunity to complete a one mile shot successfully in Oklahoma … this accomplishment brought him tremendous joy and satisfaction. Other hobbies included boating, pottery, birdwatching and spending time with their many friends at the lake.
In Mark's memory and to honor his love of the outdoors, the family suggests memorials to the Missouri Conservation Department, 701 James McCarthy Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64507, or donor's choice, in lieu of flowers.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory in St. Joseph along with a Funeral Service and Public Livestream, Saturday, Oct. 8, 10 a.m. at the same location. Graveside services will be at St. James Cemetery in Fanning, Kansas.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
