Gray, Larry L. 1943-2020

EASTON, Mo. - Larry Lloyd Gray, 76 of Easton, Missouri, passed away Sept. 8, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 27, 1943, to Lloyd Mark and Leota Mae (Anderson) Gray in Buchanan County. Larry graduated from Easton High School in 1961.

On March 30, 1962, he was united in marriage to Eva Lorene Coffey. After their marriage they lived in the Easton area where they made their home.

Larry was a homebuilder in the area and was co-owner of GMG Construction in the community for many years retiring in 2004. He loved watching his grandchildren play sports, the Chiefs, Royals and most of all the Bulldogs.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Larry is survived by his wife, Eva Gray; son, Jeff Gray and wife Ruth; daughter, Kim Thompson and husband, Brian; grandsons, Grant and Drew Thompson; sisters, Patsy Lawson of Stanberry, Missouri, and Nancy Knadler of St. Joseph; brothers and sisters-in-laws, Carol and Kevin Fuson and Peggy and Don Sutton; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday Sept. 11, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower

Funeral Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12 at Hixson-Klein Funeral, Gower

Burial: Frazier Cemetery, Frazier. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.