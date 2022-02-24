Gray, Lanny L. 1935-2022 Athens, Ga.

ATHENS, Ga. - Lanny Lloyd Gray, 86, died on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at his home in Athens, Georgia. He was born on Oct. 7, 1935, in Craig, Missouri, the first of three children born to the late Ralph and Edna Gray. He retired from American Family Insurance in St. Joseph in 1994.
He was preceded in death by daughter, Angela Cornick; granddaughter, Rhiannon Riess; and brother, Barry Gray.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; his children, Leilani Schooling, Rhonda Riess (Michael), Todd Gray (Suzanne), Amy Boswell (Donald); grandchildren, Ashley, Allison, Michael (Delmaries), Ryan, Mary, Tony, Alex, Ian, Grayson, Dawson, Madison, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren, Terra, Auria, Echo, Josiah, Sebastian, and Kaiden; his sister, Jan Beeman (John); sister-in-law, Ramah Gray.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, West, Watkinsville, Georiga, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.