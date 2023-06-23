Joseph Laurence Gray, age 100, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2023.

Joe was the second oldest of six children, born on Aug. 27, 1922, to Joseph Herman Gray and Laura Ellen (Gallagher) Gray at Sister's Hospital, in St. Joseph. He married Anne Mason Reed, his wife of 66 years, on April 12, 1947.

Service information

Jul 7
Visitation
Friday, July 7, 2023
11:00AM-1:00PM
First Presbyterian Church
301 North 7th Street
St. Joseph, MO 64501
Jul 7
Service
Friday, July 7, 2023
1:00PM
