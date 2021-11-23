Gray, Dennis 1954-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Dennis "Denny" Gray born Oct. 21, 1954, in St. Joseph, passed away on Nov. 17, 2021, at the age of 67, after a courageous battle with lung cancer, surrounded by loved ones.
Denny enjoyed jazz in the park and spending time with his friends and family. He loved to cook and spent his best days serving up delicious seafood at Mr. D's Fish House. Dedicated to his sobriety, Denny was clean and sober for 30 years. Always wearing a smile, he had the ability to find happiness in the small things. His kindness and carefree spirit were contagious to everyone he met.
Denny is survived by his wife, Janet; daughter, Ashlyn; son, Dennis; and many relatives and friends in Las Vegas and the Kansas City area. His life was a journey of resilience and determination. A generous and loving husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend; Denny's family and friends will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Holsey Chapel, 1001 S 14th St, St. Joseph. Masks will be required. The service can also be viewed at www.hcicm.org.
Memorial donations can be made to the family's Go Fund Me page at https://gofund.me/015b757e
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
