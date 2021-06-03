Gray, Aileen 1928-2021 Bethany, Mo.

BETHANY, Mo. - Aileen Gray, 92, Bethany, Missouri, formerly of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home.

Aileen is survived by her daughter, Patricia (Michael) Mamminga, Des Moines; son, Paul (Deanna) Gray, West Des Moines; brother, Ray Bowen, Jr., Bethany; grandchildren, Matthew, Jason and Adam Mamminga, Karen Hardisty and Alex Gray; great-grandchildren, Mason, Hunter, Brianna Mamminga, Winchester and Axel Gray, Hannah and Nora Hardisty, Leah Mamminga; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, at the Eagleville Christian Church, Eagleville, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Eagleville. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Blythedale, Missouri. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Bethany Public Library and/or the Eagleville Christian Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Eagleville, MO 64442.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.