Steven M. Graves, 64, of St. Joseph, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was born Dec. 9, 1956, in St. Joseph, son of the late Margaret and George Graves.

He married Cynthia Gripe Graves on Feb. 4, 1984.

He graduated from Lafayette High School.

He worked at Mead Products, Summit Truck Bodies and Ahern Rental.

He enjoyed fishing, watching Cardinals baseball, big tenderloins and spending time with his family.

He attended the Journey Baptist Church.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include: wife, Cynthia Graves of the home; four children: Chad (Tiffany) Graves, Owasso, Oklahoma, Steffany (Tim) Vincent, Belton, Missouri, Craig (Jessie) Graves of Parkville, Missouri, Sydney (Michael) Rueckert, St. Joseph; grandsons, Asher and Ethan; sister, Wanda (Mike) Studer, Wathena, Kansas; brothers, David (Kathy) Graves, Donald (Sheila) Graves Jr.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, at the Rupp Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, at the Journey Baptist Church. Minister Randy Rogers officiating.

He will be cremated, under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.