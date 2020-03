Marilyn J. Graves

ROCK PORT, Mo. - Marilyn J.Graves, 89, Rock Port, died March 6, at Pleasant View Nursing Home, Rock Port.

Mrs. Graves was a farm wife and homemaker.

Survivors include: sons, Thomas (Janet) Graves, St.Joseph, Phillip (Charla) Graves,Fairfax, Missouri, brother, William C. (Julie) LaHue, Lexington, Missouri; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was preceded in death by: parents; husband, Donald Graves; and sister, Beverly Boneta.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 10, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time on Tuesday, at the church.

Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: First Lutheran Church or Atchison County Fair Board.

Arrangments: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/Craig, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.