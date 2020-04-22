Margaret H. Graves
FAIRFAX, Mo. - Margaret H. Graves, 91, lifelong resident of Fairfax, died April 19, 2020, at a care center in Maryville, Missouri.
Survivors include: daughters, Dr. Rosalie Graves and husband, Dr. Christopher B. Wallace, Maryville, Joyce and husband, Duane Bruna, Hanover, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Juliann Graves, Liberty, Missouri; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Graves was predeceased by: son, Ted A.Graves; sisters, Mary C. Ball and Frances Bilby; and by brothers, William Bowness and Franklin Bowness; and her parents, John and Fay Bowness.
Open visitation: 1 until 4 p.m. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.
Private graveside service: Friday, April 24, 2020, Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, near Fairfax .
Memorials: First Presbyterian Church, 500 North Broadway, Fairfax, MO 64446.
A memorial service will be held later at the church. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.