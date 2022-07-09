Graves, Madean J. 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo.

Madean Joyce (Cole) Graves, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence.

She was born on June 10, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Thomas and Bertha Cole.

She married Vernon L. Graves in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1999.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents and son, Ricky Graves.

She is survived by her daughter, Jerry McDowell; sons, Leonard (Melinda) and David (Debbie) Graves; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

A private graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

No public visitation will be held.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

A full obituary can be seen at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

