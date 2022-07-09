Graves, Madean J. 1933-2022 St. Joseph, Mo. Jul 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Madean Joyce (Cole) Graves, 89, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at her residence.She was born on June 10, 1933, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, to the late Thomas and Bertha Cole.She married Vernon L. Graves in 1952. He preceded her in death in 1999.In addition to her husband, Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents and son, Ricky Graves.She is survived by her daughter, Jerry McDowell; sons, Leonard (Melinda) and David (Debbie) Graves; 18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.A private graveside service and interment will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery.No public visitation will be held.Arrangements are under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.A full obituary can be seen at www.heatonbowmansmith.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Madean Graves as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Vernon L. Graves Graves Interment Christianity Worship Cemetery Graveside Grandchild Jerry Mcdowell × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, July 9, 2022 Late Notices, July 8, 2022 Late Notices, July 7, 2022 Most Popular Articles Articles22nd Street bridge construction purposefully angledCity gears up for July Fourth fireworks show in the North ShoppesJuly 4 mega-guide: Where to watch fireworks in Kansas City area this holiday weekendGower human remains to be sent to Texas lab for identificationRoad rage incident under investigationAir show set for next week at RosecransFireworks remain holiday tradition despite rising costsSJSD adopts plan to soothe stress challengesAnimal shelter at critical capacity as owner surrenders increaseMan seriously injured in I-29 crash Friday afternoon
