Grantham, Margaret A. 1930-2021 Ravenwood, Mo.

RAVENWOOD, Mo. - Margaret Allen Grantham, 91, Ravenwood, Missouri, passed away Monday, Sept. 6, 2021, at the Pine View Manor in Stanberry, Missouri.
Margaret was born to Frank and Rucia (Allen) Gillett, July 6, 1930, in Stanberry.
She attended the Mount Pleasant grade school and graduated from Stanberry R-2 High School in 1948. Margaret worked for J.C. Penney, McCarty Insurance and Gentry County Farmers Mutual Insurance Company. She was a long time member of the Order of Eastern Star of Stanberry, The Grantham Homebuilders Club and the YM Sewing Club. She taught Sunday morning young children's bible classes for many years at the Stanberry Christian Church and the Alanthus Grove Church of Christ.
Margaret was very particular about her yard and enjoyed mowing it. She loved her cats.
On Oct. 13, 1954, Margaret married Donald Laverne Grantham at the Christian Church in St. Joseph, Missouri. Together they farmed, raising corn and soybeans, milking cows and feeding out cattle and hogs. She also worked with Donald and his insurance agency. They enjoyed traveling and attended country music shows all over Northwest Missouri every weekend for the last 40 plus years. She was always very proud of all of her nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces and great-great-nephews and nieces as well as all of the neighborhood kids.
Margaret was a member of the Alanthus Grove Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, Oct. 16, 2020; her parents and sisters, Mary Grigsby and Emily Young.
Margaret is survived by her sister, Corliss Reece; nephews and nieces, Clifton (Libby) Grantham, Larry (Cherryl) Morrow, Randy (Mary) Morrow, Gale (Sonia) Misemer, Kendell Misemer, Lee Roy Sickman (Janice Taylor), Karen (Ray) Offerdahl, Ron (Eric) Reece, Rick (Suzanne) Reece, Randy (Debbie) Reece, Joe (Hope) Young; 32 great-nephews and nieces, and 29 great-great-nephews and nieces.
Funeral Services with Order of the Eastern Star Rites will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 9, at the Alanthus Church of Christ, Alanthus Grove, Missouri, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial will follow in High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where friends may call after 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Memorials may be made to the Grantham Cemetery Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.
Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
