Grantham, Donald L. 1923-2020

STANBERRY, Mo. - Donald L. Grantham, 97, Stanberry, passed away Oct. 16, 2020, at an Albany, Missouri hospital.

He was born Aug. 2, 1923, to Everett and Elsie (Yadon) Grantham in Alanthus Grove, Missouri.

Donald attended the Grantham Rural Grade School and graduated from Stanberry High School in 1941.

Upon graduation, he returned to the family farm to work with his father and uncle. He talked fondly of going to the Dakotas for the wheat harvest and also riding the train to the Denver Livestock Show and Sale with Jim Slagle and Curly Felton with their Hereford bulls, to help take care of the bulls for the show and sale.

After the attack on Pearl Harbor, he and the neighborhood boys volunteered to serve our country.

Donald joined the Navy and served on the USS Lunga Point (CVE-94) and the SS Floyd Bennett. He sailed around the world for 18 months. After discharge, he returned back to the family farm. He raised corn, soybeans and fed cattle all of his life.

On Oct. 13, 1954, he was united in marriage to Margaret Allen Gillett. Together, they farmed.

Donald was an agent for the Gentry County Farmers Mutual Insurance Company and the Cameron Mutual Insurance Company for 50 years.

After living in different homes, he and Margaret returned to the house that he proudly stated that he had lived in for 77 years.

Donald served as Wilson Township Treasurer. He also served on the local MFA Oil Board of Directors and as a member of the Gentry County Republican Committee. He was a 74 year member of the Raymond Sager American Legion Post and long-time member of the Stanberry #109 A.F. & A.M. Lodge. Donald was a member of the Alanthus Church of Christ in Alanthus Grove.

For many years from the 1950's through the mid- 1970's, on Friday nights in the fall, he could be found on the sidelines enjoying the Stanberry High School football games.

He and Margaret also enjoyed attending country music shows all over Northwest Missouri, over the last 40 years.

He was always very proud of all of his nephews, nieces, great-nephews and nieces, and great-great-nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, L.O. Grantham; sister, Phillis Joan Misemer; nephew, Lavane Grantham; and niece, Mona Sickman.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret, of the home; sister, Twila Morrow, Albany,; nephews and nieces: Clifton (Libby) Grantham, Larry (Cherryl) Morrow, Randy (Mary) Morrow, Gale (Sonia) Misemer, Kendell Misemer, Lee Roy Sickman, Karen (Ray) Offerdahl, Ron (Eric) Reece, Rick (Suzanne) Reece, Randy (Debbie) Reece, Joe (Hope) Young; sister-in-law, Corliss Reece; 32 great-nephews and nieces; 28 great-great nephews and nieces.

Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Alanthus Church of Christ, Alanthus Grove, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry.

Burial with Military Rites will follow in the High Ridge Cemetery, Stanberry.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where social distancing will be observed and masks recommended.

Friends may call after 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to: the Grantham Cemetery Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.