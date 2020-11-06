Grantham, Bob 1926-2020

RAVENWOOD, Mo. - Bob Grantham, Jr., 94, Ravenwood, Missouri, formerly of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 at a Stanberry, Missouri, nursing home.

Bob is survived by his daughters, Connie (John) Robertson, Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Deborah Grantham, Mission, Kansas; sons, Rick Grantham, Lee's Summit, and Randie (Crystal) Grantham, Edmund, Oklahoma; five grandchildren; six great-;grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held at the Stanberry United Methodist Church, Stanberry, under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Private Burial with Military Rites will follow. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry, where friends may call after 3 p.m. Friday. Social distancing will be observed and masks are recommended.

Memorials may be made to the Stanberry United Methodist Church in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at www.robersonfuneralhome.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.