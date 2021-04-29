Grant, Jacqueline L. 1944-2021 St. Louis, Mo.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Jacqueline Lee Grant, born in Carmel, California, on Feb. 16, 1944. Her mother gave her up for adoption when she was three years old to a family in St. Louis.

After being raised in a Lutheran family, she went on to college and earned two degrees, one in Engineering and the other a Master's. After college, she went to work for Purina Corporation, building plants all over the world.

In 1998, she met Ronald L. Grant, from Lathrop, Missouri, on a Christian Network and married on June 25, 1999. Jacqueline was proud of her Choctaw heritage; her dad was 100% Choctaw.

She is survived by: her husband, Ronald; his four children from a former marriage, which she took in as her own; and five grandchildren.

Funeral service for Mrs. Grant will be at 12 p.m. on Friday, April 30, 2021 at Funeral Services of Independence.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Entombment to follow at Swan Lake Memorial Park. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.