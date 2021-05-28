Graham, Travis M. 1978-2021 Wymore, Neb.

WYMORE, Neb. - Travis M. Graham, 42 years of age, of Wymore, Nebraska, passed away of natural causes at his home due to medical reasons on Saturday, May 22, 2021. He was born on Dec. 30, 1978, in Great Falls, Montana, to Jerry Sr. and Janet (Weiler) Graham.

Travis was well liked and loved by everyone he came in contact with. He will be greatly missed by everyone. Travis was not a fancy person but he loved life to the fullest and was loved dearly by his family. He will be remembered for his infectious laugh.

Travis is survived by his two sons, Dakota Tarver and wife, Claudia of Indiana, JT Mason of Lincoln, Nebraska; five grandchildren; father, Jerry Graham Sr., formerly of Tarkio, Missouri, and currently of Wymore, Nebraska; mother, Janet Graham, and husband Sid Habets, formerly of Shelby, Montana, and currently of Beatrice, Nebraska; two brothers, Jerry Graham Jr. of Wymore, Darrell Graham and wife Angel of Beatrice, Nebraska; several aunts, uncles and 100 plus cousins.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Lori Ann and Anita Pearl; grandparents, Rev. Cleo Graham and wife Pearl of Tarkio, Clemence Weiler and wife Caroline of Great Falls, Montana; two uncles; one aunt; and one cousin.

Graveside inurnment will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, in the Tarkio Home Cemetery in Tarkio, Missouri. The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Harman-Wright Mortuary in Beatrice, Nebraska and from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio, Missouri. There will be no viewing as cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary.

Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice, Nebraska in charge of arrangements. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.